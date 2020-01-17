Scott, William F. 1921-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -William F. "Bill" Scott, 98, of Maryville, passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

Bill was born on June 5, 1921, in Brush, Colorado, his parents were Walter F. and Mary E. (Fisher) Scott, of Maryville.

They preceded him in death.

He was also preceded by: his wife; his sisters, Helen Zimmerman and Marjorie Young; and his brother, Robert F. Scott.

He grew up west of Maryville, on the family farm and graduated from Maryville High School, in 1938.

He spent most of his life as a farmer in the Maryville and Barnard area.

In 1955, at the First Christian Church in Maryville, Bill was united in marriage to Mary I. Kiser.

They resided and raised their children on a farm south of Barnard. Their life together centered around their family and the life-long friendships maintained throughout their lives.

Mary passed away on Feb. 13, 1991.

Survivors include: two sisters, Sandra (Kermit) Browne, Waxahachie, Texas, and Sarah (Bill) Sparks, Las Vegas, Nevada; his children: Sam (Shari) Scott, Albany, Missouri, Jim (Joyce) Scott, Maryville, and Jane (Kurt) Wolmart, Boynton Beach, Florida; and grandchildren: Ethan and Jacob Scott, Maryville, and Eric (Nicole) Angle, Albany; great-grandchildren, Lukas and Sawyer Angle; sister-in-law, Macil Laughlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made in Bill's name to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville.

www.bramfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.