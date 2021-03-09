Scott, Roger D. 1950-2021 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Roger Dale Scott, 70, King City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Roger Dale Scott was born Oct. 31, 1950, at the Barnes Clinic in King City. His parents were Dale and Betty (Eierdanz) Scott. He had one sibling, a sister, Eva Mae. The farm and family home was located on the lush farming area known as Empire Prairie. This was to be the only home community Roger would ever know and ever want to know.

Roger attended first and second grade in the one room Empire Prairie School, located just down the road from his home. There were only four in his class, Craig Gibson, Mike Worthington, Sue Akins Washburn, and Roger. He attended third grade in the basement of one of the King City churches as the addition to the King City school was not yet completed. He continued to attend King City School and graduated in 1968. Many of his classmates remained very close and lived in the area. Roger was proud to be on the 50-year class reunion committee.

Eva says her big brother was her "protector" especially on the school bus. When she received her driver's learning permit, Roger went to town with her and then let her drive around town in HIS pickup with her friends by herself. (Their Dad did not approve)

Roger was very active in 4H with the Empire Prairie Hustlers, and horsemanship skills with Prairie Saddle Pals riding horses at Freeman Howell's arena.

Beginning January 1969 Roger attended two winter ag sessions at Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, returning to the Prairie for the farming season. He joined the National Guard in the summer of 1970 completing basic training in the fall of the same year. Through the six years of weekend warrioring and summer guard camps, many stories have been told and he loved re-telling every one!

March 18, 1973, Roger married Joyce Palmer in the big town of McFall, Missouri. Of course, the location of the married "home" was obviously Empire Prairie. After 47 years, Joyce would not have had it any other way. Thanking the Lord daily, to this union was born a son Brian Dean Scott.

From a very early age Roger became a tractor pull addict. His father, Dale, loved tractor pulling. There was not much "time off" from farming, but there was time for tractor pulling. It is safe to say the highlight of his life was the time of the Prairie Prowler. This was the pulling tractor that was re-created by Roger and the pride of his life, his son, Brian. This was the basis of Brian's business Prairie Performance which has high esteem in the tractor pulling world. Roger was so proud of Brian and Megan's "pulling world".

Roger was proud to carry on the tradition of sales of Pfister Hybrids started by his father. He was honored to receive numerous awards for high corn yields.

Roger was a 50+ year member of the Masonic Lodge moving from Whitesville to King City to Albany as the dwindling active memberships caused the closing of the lodges. He was enormously proud of the Master Mason work.

In recent years Roger became highly active in the American Legion Post 132 located in King City, serving as commander the last three years. He held very high regard to the solemn full military rites ceremony.

Roger was an active member of Star Chapel United Methodist. He was the primary leader in the final resting of this historic church. He graciously moved his membership to Hammer Memorial Methodist in King City where he attended regularly until COVID.

Finally choosing to cash rent his row crop land, Roger was able to say yes to travel with friends. What a great time for all friends, near and far! Damn COVID for robbing the entire year of 2020 when so many great plans had been made.

March 3, 2012, Roger welcomed with open arms additional family members of Brian's bride Megan and her two wonderful children, Mason and Morgan. The family has been stricken with fear and struggle as Megan was diagnosed in October 2020 with cervical cancer. Roger was devastated and rigidly tried to obey the COVID law, while struggling with the social nature of his being. Even under sedation he was nodding his head when told that Megan and Brian had received their first COVID vaccinations.

Throughout his 70 years agriculture was the total being of his life. Sadly, it looks like that is what took him from this earthly world. Through the last seven months it became harder for Roger to "catch his breath" after exertion from walking, climbing into cabs, etc. Three weeks ago, when he went to ER for help to breathe, he had not a clue that added oxygen and/or breathing treatments would not be a fix. After lengthy tests {including two COVID tests) he was diagnosed with Interstitial Pneumonia or Interstitial Lung Disease Non-Specific. There is no known fix and no way to determine the cause for certain. Breathing anhydrous fumes, chemical agricultural sprays, hog dust, grain bin dust, ashes and suet from burned buildings, fungus from bull dozing soil that had not seen sun for years, etc we assume were all contributing factors to the scarring and hardening of the lungs. They became hard like a dry sponge and nothing the medical world knew could make them pliable again. It was hoped that the breathing tube and feeding tube could provide the rest they needed to revive. Although he was not conscious it was evident how much work it was just to breathe. The probability of quality of life became lesser as time passed, whether it be with brain waves, memory, eating, and even the ability to talk. Even though the family has no regrets that every possible test and treatment had been performed, it was still the quality of life that caused the difficult decision for the hospice finality. Roger passed from this earthly agricultural world at 4 p.m. March 3, 2021, at Mosaic Life, St Joseph. Per his wishes, he then became an organ/tissue donor.

Due to COVID and Megan's illness there will be no funeral services. There will be a private ceremony with full military rites at the Star Chapel Cemetery at a later date. Roger will be missed by the family including nieces and nephews, extended family and multitudes of friends. The family loves you all, but there is nothing for the family nor you to say at this time. Silent prayers of strength and understanding will be heard by our Lord and felt by the entire family.

Memorials may be made to the Empire Community Center, King City American Legion and/or Star Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, King City MO 64463. Online Condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.