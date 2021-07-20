Scott, Megan A. 1984-2021 Rea, Mo.

REA, Mo. - Megan Anne Kauffman Scott was born on July 14, 1984, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Missouri, and passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in St. Joseph, at the age of 36.
Her parents were John Edward and Rebecca Jean (Dooley) Kauffman. She grew up in Oregon, Missouri, along with her three siblings, Rachel, Jenny, and Mark.
She was active in academic pursuits, volleyball, choir, and band as a percussionist, where she had leadership roles in many of these activities. Outside of school she was highly involved in gymnastics. She graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in 2003. Education being important to her, Megan began taking classes at Northwest Missouri State University, but her life took her down a different path. She gave birth to Mason Patrick Graff in 2004, and Morgan Summer Graff in 2005. Taking care of her children became the center of her life. After being a stay at home mom for a few years, she re-entered the workforce at Bank Midwest in St. Joseph.
In 2010, Megan met her soulmate, Brian Dean Scott. They married on March 3, 2012, at Star Chapel United Methodist Church. They made their home together on Empire Prairie, on the farm of Brian's grandparents. There they expanded their business, Prairie Performance, which builds, repairs, and updates high-performance pulling tractors for customers all across the United States. Brian says she was the boss, but this was more than just a business. The tractor pulling community was their world, and the people in it became family for them.
Megan was very supportive of all of her children's education and extracurricular activities. As the kids progressed in school, Megan became president of the band boosters and took initiative in improving the quality of the band program. Ever the proud mother, there was nothing that the kids did that she didn't want to be involved in. She was a fixture at all of her kid's events, including ball games, academic meets, and band recitals. She was all about time with family, and they took many trips and vacations together. She was always planning their next big adventure, and Disney parks were a staple destination. Christmas was a major family tradition, and Megan was adamant about celebrating the season. She always began planning the next year's Christmas as soon as one finished.
In October of 2020, Megan was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. The tractor pulling community pulled together to help Megan with a tremendous and overwhelming show of support. The texts, phone calls, emails, food, kitchen appliances, offers of assistance, and countless small and thoughtful acts of kindness they provided demonstrated to the Scott family the impact that Megan had on the pulling community, and how much the pulling community meant to her. Words cannot express the gratitude that the family has for this support. After 39 radiation treatments, six chemotherapy treatments, and many side effects from that battle, Megan's body was tired, worn down, and in lots of pain. She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, June 26, and then on to the ICU for a high heart rate, low blood pressure, and pneumonia. After an attempt to place her on a ventilator and stabilize her, her body was done. She passed away on the morning of June 29 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. No more suffering, no more pain.
Megan will be missed by her family, including her husband, Brian Scott; children, Mason and Morgan Graff; parents, John and Rebecca Kauffman of Tucson Arizona; mother-in-law, Joyce Scott of King City, Missouri; siblings, Rachel (David) Esely of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Jenny (Benjamin) Rady of Chicago, Illinois, and Mark Kauffman of Maryville, Missouri; aunt, Eva (Randy) Morlock of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; nieces, Kendall Esely and Katherine Rady; nephews, Dylan Esely and William Rady; and other extended family and multitudes of friends.
The family loves you all, but there is nothing for the family nor you to say at this time. Silent prayers of strength and understanding will be heard by our Lord and felt by the entire family.
Megan has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the family business, Prairie Performance, Empire Prairie, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to the Mason and Morgan Continuing Education Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, King City MO 64463.
To honor the importance that Megan placed on education, Brian Scott will be establishing a Pulling for Megan Scholarship to preserve Megan's memory within the pulling community, and to help the members of the community advance their education.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.