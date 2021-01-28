LAKE CITY, Fla. - Luetta "Lou" Scott, 92, Lake City, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

She was born March 6, 1928, in Allendale, Missouri, to Arthur A. and Harriett R. (Law) Fletchall.

Lou married Sam Scott on Nov. 20, 1953. She was a military wife and homemaker.

She and Sam retired in Merritt Island, Florida, and enjoyed traveling the world.

Sam preceded her in death in 2012 after 58 years of marriage.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; eight sisters; and one brother.

Survivors include three daughters, Vicki Scott, Janet Scott, and Carol Slocum (Richard), all of Lake City, Florida.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Haven Hospice in Lake City, Florida or the ASPCA.

