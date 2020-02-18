Scott, Jerry C. 1942-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Jerry Conner Scott, age 77, Maryville, passed away peacefully in Maryville, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

He was born July 31, 1942, in Gilman City, Missouri, to the late Woodrow and Rozema Scott.

He is preceded in death by: brothers and sister: William Scott, Betty Scott Simmons and Jack Scott; and in-laws: Lawrence and Norma Hilsabeck, Larry Hilsabeck, Everett Simmons and Lawrence Taylor.

Survivors include: his wife, Linda J. Scott; son, Todd (Valerie), of Dallas, son, Eric Myers, of Omaha; grandsons, Logan and Bryan Scott, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; granddaughter, Ava Myers, of Omaha; sister, Doris Taylor; in-laws: Jack and Vetra Hilsabeck, and Elaine Hilsabeck; and Bandit, the dog.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.

His Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, with a luncheon following.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jerry's honor to: Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First St., Maryville, MO, in care of Jerry Scott.

