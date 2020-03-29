Scott, Gregory E. 1925-2020

Gregory Elmo "Scotty" Scott, St. Joseph, passed away in his home at Corby Place, March 25, at 94.

Scotty was born Aug. 8, 1925, in King City, Missouri, moved to St. Joseph before high school and was a graduate of Central High.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943, fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and assisted in the occupation of Japan.

A year after his discharge, Scotty married Shirley Mae Greenwell and they celebrated their 69 year marriage the year of her passing, 2016.

He retired from the Quaker Oats Company in 1983, after 35 years.

In retirement, he had a small engine repair business and worked at Brookdale Church, where he and Shirley were members for 60 years.

They moved to Corby Place in 2013.

Scotty was preceded in death by: his wife, Shirley; parents, Glen and Straussie (Gregory) Scott; sisters, Kathryn Smith and Lena Mae Pifer; and infant son, Gregory.

Survivors include: sons, Bradley Scott and Bruce Scott (Sabrina); daughter, Lanette Bocquin (Kevin); six grandchildren: Amy Scott, Jessica Blanton (Jimmy), Benjamin Scott (Abby), Greg Scott, Whitney Hunt (Whitney), and Caitlin Parker (Matt); six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In five words, this man was kind, gentle, honest, faithful and joking.

Scotty was an Old Spice man of the "greatest generation," he lived through sacrifice growing up, found courage in war, and came home to humbly, gratefully rebuild a country and build a family.

To his wife, he was gentle and loving, to his kids and grandkids, he was kind and caring, for his God and church, he was a servant and an elder, and for all he met, he was a soft smile and a joke.

No one left his presence without feeling better and all who he touched can call on that presence, still.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests contributions to: Brookdale Church or Mosaic Hospice.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.