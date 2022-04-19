Scott, Georgia 1923-2022 Highland, Kan.

HIGHLAND, Kan. - Georgia (Georgie) Isabell Franken Scott passed peacefully on April 18, 2022, in Highland, Kansas, surrounded by her loving family. Georgie, 98, was born near Severance, Kansas, on May 20, 1923, to Eliza Roland Huss and Charles Huss. She was the only girl with four brothers. Georgie was the second to the youngest in her family and played on one of the first girls' basketball teams at Severance High School graduating with the class of 1941. In her later years, she enjoyed reminiscing about her classmates and days at Severance High. She met Andrew Franken at a Severance Picnic dance and they married March 9, 1943. To this union, seven children were born.
Andrew preceded her in death in 1965. Thanks to her brother, Howard, Georgie was introduced to Charley Scott, and they were married in Aug. 1967. Charley died in 2004. Her brothers, Harold, Barney, Howard and Donnie, all predeceased her. Georgie was also preceded in death by two of her children, Mike Franken and Julie Hegarty, and son-in-law Patrick J. Hegarty.
Georgie loved nothing more than family. She had a great sense of humor and wit. She was a wonderful cook and was often known to pop in with a freshly baked apple pie to share. She enjoyed preparing many family dinners. Her coffee pot was always on, and the conversations around her dining room table were the best. She always had a good story to pass along about one of the kids, grandkids, or great-grandkids. She was known by many names, but her favorites were Mom and Grandma.
Georgie will be lovingly remembered by her children: Andrew L. (Lynda), Mary Lou (Nick) Theis, daughter-in-law Beverly, Kelly (Denice), Joe (Gina) and Tim (Peggy); a legacy of 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; along with numerous step-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends will mourn her passing. Georgie's heart knew no boundaries, she loved all of us and we will all be forever grateful for her.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at Two Timbers and Freedom Hospice for the loving care Mom received.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022.
At the St. Charles Catholic Church, Troy, Kansas.
Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church with visitation to follow from 6 to 8 p.m. Friends may call after noon Wednesday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Burial: St. James Catholic Cemetery, Fanning, Kansas.
Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance Dist. #1 Fund or charity of donor's choice.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
