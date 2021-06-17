HIAWATHA, Kan. -Ellen N. Dittemore Scott, of Hiawatha, passed away June 14, 2021, at the Amberwell Hospital in Hiawatha, at the age of 101, with her family by her side.
Ellen was born March 31, 1920, in Severance, Kansas, to William H. Dittemore and Bertha E. Corbet Dittemore.
She married Clarence G. "Bill" Scott in 1946; He preceded her in death in 1994.
Ellen is survived by: her two daughters, Kathryn "Kathy" (Gary) Howard and Mary Ellen (Larry) Gilfillan, both of Hiawatha; as well as six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren, with another on the way. She also is survived by a brother-in-law, Donald Scott from Gladstone, Missouri, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are: her parents; husband, Bill; and siblings from Colorado: sister, Pauline Potter, brother, William Dittemore and half-sister, Louise Hemry.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on June 18, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Andrew Finch officiating.
Burial will be at the Hiawatha Cemetery.
Ellen will lie in state at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the church and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
