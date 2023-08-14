Scott, Dana R. 1944-2023 Zanesville, Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio - Dana Rae (Ratliff) Scott, beloved sister, mother and grandmother and aunt, passed away on June 17, 2023, in Zanesville, Ohio. We are heartbroken to lose such a special woman but choose to celebrate her homecoming in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ. Dana was a woman of faith who could always be found starting her day with devotion and prayer. In her latter years, she daily texted children and grandchildren scripture verses for encouragement.

She was born in St. Joseph on Dec. 5, 1944, to Albert and Dorothy Ratliff, where she grew up alongside her loving sister, Renee. During her teenage years, she volunteered in a hospital as a Candy Striper and was a football Queen attendant. She was active in Girl Scouts and took piano and dance lessons. In college at Northwest Missouri State University, she was a member of Delta Kappa Phi and it was there that she met her future husband of 46 years, Ronal (Scotty) Scott. Together, they raised three sons and opened their home in Mount Ayr, Iowa, to many. As an adult, she took a Master Gardener course and loved to spend time working in her flower beds. Through the years, she worked as a secretary for the office of the Ringgold County Public Health Nurse, First Christian Church, in Mount Ayr, and Sonlight Christian Fellowship, in Camdenton, Missouri. She has been described as a sweet, kind, wonderful woman by virtually everyone who knew her.

To plant a tree in memory of Dana Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

