Beverle Scott, 88, St. Joseph, passed away June 20, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Plattsburg, Missouri.

She was born Aug. 26, 1931 in St. Joseph, to George and Anna Mae (Turner) Roberts.

Beverle married Tom Scott on Feb. 11, 1950 and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2009.

She was the Buchanan County Circuit Clerk for 17 years, and also worked at City Hall and the Buchanan County Assessor's and the Juvenile offices.

Beverle was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. She was a past YWCA Young Matron, a member of the Missouri State Board of AAA, Past President of Women's Chamber of Commerce, and Circuit Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Association.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Kelly Flores.

Survivors include: sons, Mike Scott (Barb) and George Scott (Richard); daughters, Peggy Flores (Mike), Tammy Scott and Marcy Scott; grandchildren, Jody Wunschel (Pete), Andy Scott (Lori), Cody Flores and Cale Flores; great grandchildren Talon and Haley Scott, Lorenzo Wunschel.

Farewell Services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Wyatt Park Christian Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends at 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Wyatt Park Christian Church.

The family asks those attending to wear a mask.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Kelly Flores Memorial Scholarship or Friends of the Animal Shelter or Noyes Home.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.