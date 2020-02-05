Rose M. Sciortino
ALBANY, Mo. - Rose Marie Sciortino, 62, of Albany, passed away Jan. 27, 2020.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the chapel.
Private family inurnment at a later date.
Memorial contributions: Gentry County Cancer Fund, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
