GALLATIN, Mo. - Victoria "Vicki" Ann Schweizer, age 59, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, 2022, in Gallatin.Survivors: mother, Ann Schweizer; siblings, Elizabeth "Beth", Ray, Steven, and their families.Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
