COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Edward A. Schweder, 74, of Country Club, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at a St. Joseph health care facility. He was born July 26, 1947, in St. Joseph, son of Beverly and Alfred Schweder. He graduated from Savannah, Missouri, High School, class of 1965.
Eddie married Carol Wilkerson on Aug. 31, 1996, in Savannah. He was a Sheet Metal Worker, and a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 2. Eddie loved working with metal, cooking, especially BBQ, and was a member of the Lathrop Steam Engines Club.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Michael Gerling.
Survivors include, wife, Carol Schweder of the home; daughters, Christine (Kevin) Seymour of North Kansas City, Missouri, Cindy Schweder of Iowa; brothers, Tim (Rayetta) Schweder of St. Joseph, Ron Schweder of Breckenridge, Missouri, and Danny (Peggy) Schweder of Nodaway, Missouri; sister, Pamela (John) Vohs of Savannah; stepsons, Steven Wilkerson of St. Joseph and Shannon Boffman of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Zachary (Alexis), Denny, Tristan and Cody; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Schweder will be cremated following services. Inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
