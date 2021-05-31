Schwarz, Zachary Z. 1991-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Zachary "Zippi" Zeuxis Schwarz was found deceased on May 22, 2021.

He was born Sept. 26, 1991, in St. Joseph, which remained his lifelong home.

Survived by: two sons; parents; grandparents; many other family members and friends.

Zippi described himself as "just me: father, gamer, producer, writer, activist, artist, engineer, philospher, entreprenuer, thought provoker, human being".

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Knights of Columbus, at 420 Mitchell Ave. St. Joseph MO 64501.

Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date, in Dow City, Iowa.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his sons, at: https://gofund.me/ee7bb6d9. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.