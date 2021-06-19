James E. Schwarz
GREENWOOD, Ind. - James E. "Jim" Schwarz, 61, passed away at his home in Greenwood, Indiana, May 30, 2021.
He grew up in Gower, Missouri, was a member of the Gower Christian Church, attended East Buchanan Schools and was a member of the Gower FFA.
Jim graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Food Science. After a number of years in Quality Control in the Dairy Processing business, he switched careers opening his own Real Estate Inspection business, Center Grove Inspection LLC, headquartered in Greenwood.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rose; daughter, Jessica of Franklin, Indiana; son, Grant (Sara); and new granddaughter all of Gothenburg, Sweden; parents, Kenton and Ann Schwarz, Gower; brother, Ray (Jan) Schwarz, Gower; and sister, Kathy (John) Shea of St. Joseph; seven nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous friends and business associates.
No services at this time.
Local Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.