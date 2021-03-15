Dale G. Schwarting, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born March 9, 1947, in Tilden, Nebraska, son of the late Hattie and Bill Schwarting. He grew up in Oakdale, Nebraska, and graduated in 1965 from Oakdale High School.

At the age of 20, he married Bonnie Iburg. Two months later, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served as a Platoon Sergeant in the First Calvary Division, and is a veteran of the Vietnam War, and a recipient of the Bronze Star and the Air Medal.

After his honorable discharge, he returned home to start married life. He worked as a floor covering installer.

Dale was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Velma Johnson; infant sister, Sharon Schwarting; sister-in-law, Darlene; brother and sister-in-law, Grace and Bub Ratliff.

Survivors include: wife, Bonnie Schwarting of the home; son, Dana (Lisa) Schwarting, Joliet, Illinois; daughter, Heather (Toby) Bailey, St. Joseph, grandchildren: Logan, Parker and Keegan Schwarting, Cali and Caiden Bailey; twin brother, Daryl Schwarting; brothers: Larry (Marlene), Robert (Glenda), Lyle (Norma), and Jerry Schwarting; sister, Deloras (Gordan) Broberg; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, with funeral services starting at 10 a.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the DAV Disabled American Veterans, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.