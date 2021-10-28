Schwaninger, Ron L. 1949-2021 Kidder, Mo.

KIDDER, Mo. - Ron L. Schwaninger, age 71, was born Dec. 3, 1949, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Lloyd Edward and Erma (Henderson) Schwaninger and passed away Oct. 22, 2021.
Ron went to Norris High School in Firth, Nebraska, graduating in 1968. Ron served our country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam from 1968 to 1974. Ron was a member of the American Legion in Cortland, Nebraska.
On Oct. 30, 2001, Ron and Linda Packard were united in marriage in Lincoln.
He had a passion for farming and was able to do this his entire life. He enjoyed tractor pulling. Ron loved hunting and fishing with his son and took delight in watching his grandkids play sports. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Schwaninger.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 19 years, Linda, of the home; mother, Erma; three children, Cody (Ashley) Schwaninger, Jeremy (Renae) Axtell, Jennifer (Dan) Axtell Goodrich; sisters, Laurie (Randy) Hulls, Wendy (Mark) Doty; six grandchildren, Kaine, Karter, Ella, Claire, Owen and Avery; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.
Visitation: One hour prior to funeral service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions: Love offerings to the family.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
