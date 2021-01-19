GOWER, Mo. - Mildred "Millie" Schwader, 90, Gower, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Vintage Gardens Assisted Living in St. Joseph.

She was born May 29, 1930, on the farm homestead to Edith (Ozenberger) and John Schwader.

Millie attended elementary school in a one room school next to the Schwader farm. She attended and graduated from Gower High School. After graduation she attended and graduated from St. Joseph Community College and received a BA in business. After graduating, she went to work for Morris Plan, a finance company. She became an officer and shareholder of the company. When her mother passed away, Millie retired and moved back to her farm homestead to live and care for her dad. After her dad's passing, she joined in partnership with her brother John to own and operate the farm. After John's death, Millie remained on the farm and managed the daily operations until she became a resident of Vintage Gardens Assisting Living.

In early life, she loved to travel and vacation not only in the United States, but also abroad including many cruises with her sister Vesta. While working at Morris Plan, she also found time to attend the Patrician Stevens modeling school. Throughout her life, she carried out style and appearance. Millie began golfing when she was employed by Morris Plan and continued to enjoy golfing up until moving off the farm. Millie also enjoyed gardening and yardwork. She was a member of Gower Christian Church.

Millie was a beautiful sister and person. She was lovable and always shared her love, compassion and caring with her family and friends. Millie never met a stranger, if she did, they were not strangers for long. She will be missed by everyone, especially her remaining two siblings, Dale and Vesta.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John R. Schwader; sisters, Dorothy Schwader-Elder and Erma Schwader-Swoboda.

Survivors include her brother, Dale Schwader (Peggy) of Leawood, Kansas; sister, Vesta McKee (Don) of Honolulu, Hawaii; nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Millie's name to Gower Christian Church or Alzheimer's Association.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.