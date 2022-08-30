Schuster, Jean A. 1953-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Jean Ann Schuster, 69, of Gower, Missouri, passed away in her home on Aug. 25, 2022, surrounded by her family and faithful dog, Boomer.
Jean was born on Feb. 13, 1953, in Plattsburg, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lorene Arnold; sister, Helen Lamkins; and brother, Jim Arnold.
She is survived by Bruce Nold, of the home; her sister, Marie Hammontree, of Plattsburg; sister-in-law, Jeanie Arnold of Altamont, Missouri; and children, Kelly Schuster (Janelle), of Topeka, Kansas, Melynda Barnett (Sean), of Gower, Taci Adkins, of St. Joseph, Christopher Nold, of Merriam, Kansas, and Valarie Halsey (Jonathan), of Odessa, Missouri; grandchildren, Brandi, Jaycie (Adam), Steven, Meranda, Ashlie, Carlie, JR, Charles, Mercadez, Lucas, Scott, and Audrey, along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, the Nold family and countless friends.
Jean was a faithful Christian and proclaimed no fear of death.
Jean touched several lives in her career as a CNA at Laverna Village in Savannah, Missouri, then at Gower Convalescent Center where she worked for 20+ years.
Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, sight-seeing, garage sales, her Florida home, and sunsets.
Jean generously donated her body to Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
