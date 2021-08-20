Lowell Dean Schussler 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday Aug. 16, 2021 in a Kansas City Hospital.
He was born May 16, 1952, in St. Joseph, son of the late Wilma & John Schussler.
He graduated from Central High School, and worked at Berger Company as a sewing machine mechanic. He loved fishing and deer hunting. He was a Methodist.
Lowell was preceded in death by: his wife, Lori Ann Schussler; parents, John Lambert Schussler, and Wilma Schussler-Herring; and a brother, Leonard Schussler.
Survivors include: sons, Mike (Debbie) Fletcher, Anthony (Vicky) Schussler, and Benjimen (Latoya) Schussler; daughters, Ladonna Blakely, Melinda (Robert) Hieb, and Jonelle (William) Hudson; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his loving companion, Patty Kiefer.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, with memorial services and public live stream following at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
The inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
