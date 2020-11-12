David A. Schussler, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

He was born Sept. 5, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Sylvester and Ruth (Roberts) Schussler.

David graduated from Christian Brothers High School.

On April 8, 1965, he married Barbara Keck, they moved to Holton, Kansas, where they raised fourh children. They later divorced.

He loved his family and spending time with them. David enjoyed golf for many years, as a member of the St. Joseph Country Club and Duncan Hills.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Delores Drag, Alline Schussler; brothers, Thomas and Larry Schussler.

Survivors include: wife of 25 years, Micki Klein Moeck Schussler; children: Jay Schussler (Sara), Kelly Eck, Kim Sullivan, Jennifer Howe (Brian), Gaby Colbert (James), Tony Moeck (Angie), Shelly Moeck; grandchildren: Megan, A.J., Lucas Schussler, Alyssa Brock (Matt), Breanna Morris (Madison), Lacey and Samantha Sullivan, Hunter (Amy), Ty, Skyla Howe, Trevor (Michaela), Ashley, Kayla, Cheyanne Moeck, Haley Athen; six great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Miller; brother, Jerry Schussler; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family suggests donations to Voices of Courage.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.