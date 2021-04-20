Schussler, David A. 1946-2020 St. Joseph, Mo.

David left his earthly family on Nov. 10, 2020.
Visitation and services were held, but due to adverse conditions, including Covid quarantines, interment was delayed.
A graveside burial service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 24, 2021, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, St. Patrick section.
Friends and family are invited to attend this celebration of his life. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
