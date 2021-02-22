Daryl Schussler, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

He was born July 21, 1964, in St. Joseph, to Leonard and Wanita (Jackson) Schussler.

Daryl enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Brad and Lenny Schussler.

Survivors include: brothers, Doug Schussler (Amy), Stuart Schussler (Suzette); nephew, Zack Schussler; niece, Emily Schussler.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.