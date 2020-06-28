Schultz, Paula C. 1924-2020

MISSION, Kan. - Paula Cordelia Schultz passed away June 25, 2020, in Mission, Kansas. She was born in Denver, Colorado, in 1924 to Clarance and Cordelia (Kallauner) Von Arb. She attended schools in Pulaski County, Missouri, but lived mostly in St. Joseph. She worked for many years at the New-Press and Gazette Co. She was a Christian. In 1960, she married Donald Schultz, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her parents, brother, Kenneth and sister, Elaine Dion. Survived by son Grant (Charlotte) of Shawnee, Kansas, grandchildren Christopher and Cameron, and a niece and nephews.

Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery. Due to circumstances, there will not be services. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.