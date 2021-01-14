Lawrence J. "Larry" Schultz, 83, of St. Joseph, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.

He was born Nov. 18, 1937, to Nicholas J. and Dorothy M. (Haas) Schultz in St. Joseph.

Larry married his high school sweetheart, Sharon G. Hirter, on Aug. 31, 1957; she survives of the home.

He started his career with Schultz Electric in 1957. In 2005, Larry joined P1 Group as a Senior Project Manager.

He was currently Special Project Manager handling the Emerson Group account, traveling across the United States.

Larry was very respected by his entire team, for his caring nature and his meticulous work; this is what made him so successful in his field and in life. He was instrumental in helping others start their own business.

He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, as well as one of the founding members: St. Joseph Country Club, St. Joseph Benton Club, IBEW Local #545, Genesis Health Clubs, Missouri Western Gold Coat Club, former Board of Regents at Missouri Western State University, serving as past Board President, past member of Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, Past President of NECA, former board member of Junior Achievement, American Legion Post 359, and former member of Missouri Air National Guard 139th Airlift Wing.

Larry was an avid marathoner, completing 10 in his lifetime and still worked out daily.

He loved supporting LeBlond High School.

He loved his family and grandchildren, who called him "Pa". Traveling and spending time with his grandchildren was one of his favorite things.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: his wife, Sharon G. Schultz; children: Terry Sanchez (Jerry), Dallas, Texas, Kim Baker (Warren), St. Joseph and Randy Schultz (Michele), St. Joseph; grandchildren: Kristin Riley(Cody), Omaha, Nebraska, Tyler Lawrence Schultz (Jennifer), Parkville, Missouri, Zachary Schultz (Riley), Rosendale, Missouri, Benjamin Baker, Parkville, Nikko Sanchez, Fort Worth, Texas, Patrick Baker, Parkville, Lauren Schultz, St. Joseph, J. Nicholas Schultz, St. Joseph, Merideth Sanchez, Dallas; great-grandchildren: Madilyn Riley, Parker Lawrence Schultz, Cora Schultz; brother, Roger Schultz (Rosanne) St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.

Private Family Memorial Mass: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Parish Rosary: 1 p.m. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Bishop LeBlond High School c/o Larry Schultz Scholarship, Friends of the Animal Shelter or a charity of the donor's choice.

Due to COVID, there will be no formal family visitation.

Mass will be livestreamed on Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Facebook page.

A register book will be available at Meierhoffer Funeral Home and online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.