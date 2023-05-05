Schultz, Grant D. 1963-2023 Shawnee, Kan.

SHAWNEE, Kan. - Our beloved husband and father, Grant D. Schultz, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Grant's deepest desires were to honor Jesus and provide for his wife and sons. We believe he accomplished these dreams in ways we are only now beginning to realize.
Grant was born in St. Joseph, the only child of Donald and Paula Schultz (both deceased). He attended St. Joseph schools and graduated from Northwest Missouri State in 1986 with a degree in Computer Science. From an early age, Grant was a self-professed "math and science geek" with a wide range of interests from calculus to astronomy. Even as he completed difficult radiation and chemotherapy treatments over the past year, Grant never lost his enthusiasm for learning about the world around him.
After college, Grant moved to Kansas City where he met his wife, Charlotte (Cely), and they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in September 2022. After two sons, Christopher (2001), and Cameron (2002), joined the family, Grant's favorite activity was engaging the boys in science experiments ranging from the dangerous (think chemicals) to the building of a remote-controlled plane.
Grant's faith in Jesus informed everything he did and he was a "quiet man of integrity." This is what we remember and want to honor at his memorial service on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Visitation begins 3:30 p.m. Service begins 5 p.m. Mill Creek Community Church, 7825 Gleason, Shawnee, KS 66227.
