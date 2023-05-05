Schultz, Grant D. 1963-2023 Shawnee, Kan.

SHAWNEE, Kan. - Our beloved husband and father, Grant D. Schultz, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Grant's deepest desires were to honor Jesus and provide for his wife and sons. We believe he accomplished these dreams in ways we are only now beginning to realize.

Grant was born in St. Joseph, the only child of Donald and Paula Schultz (both deceased). He attended St. Joseph schools and graduated from Northwest Missouri State in 1986 with a degree in Computer Science. From an early age, Grant was a self-professed "math and science geek" with a wide range of interests from calculus to astronomy. Even as he completed difficult radiation and chemotherapy treatments over the past year, Grant never lost his enthusiasm for learning about the world around him.

