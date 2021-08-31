GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. - Frederick "Fred" Michael Schultz, 81, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Fred was born on June 12, 1940, in St. Joseph, to the late Bud and Eden (Shaw) Schultz. He went to Central High School. Fred joined the Marines in 1957, serving until 1960 while also earning his GED.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Schultz; and brother, Larry Schultz.
Survivors include daughter, Cindy Praiswater (Randy) of Country Club, Missouri; and sons Mike Schultz (Jenny) of Amazonia, Missouri, and Patrick Schultz (Jen) of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Emily Garrett (Ben), Ashley Bodenhausen (Patrick), Allie Koehler (Kodie), Shelby Ockenfels (Tanner), Mikayla Schultz, Emma, Nora, and Will Schultz, Crystal Leventhal (Joe), Tiffany Trevino (Nick), Mercedes Alder (Tanner); and great-grandchildren, Addi and Tucker Koehler, Owen and Henry Garrett, and Sebastian and Mark Leventhal; and sister, Barbara Elder.
Fred worked for Ford Motor Company and later enjoyed detailing cars. He loved fishing, hunting, birdwatching, NASCAR, and playing softball as a pitcher.
The family will be gathering at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
