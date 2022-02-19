Schuele, Jill M. 1984-2022 Manchester, Mo.

MANCHESTER, Mo. - Jill Marie Schuele (nee Heuschober), 37, of Manchester, Missouri, died unexpectedly Feb. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 25, 1984, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the daughter of Mike Heuschober of Cape Girardeau and Connie (Seyer) Hess of Springfield, Illinois.
Jill graduated from Notre Dame High School in 2003 as co-valedictorian. She obtained a Bachelor's degree of Social Work from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Social Work degree from University of Missouri, St. Louis, in 2017.
Jill married Eddie Schuele, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, and St. Joseph, in 2014 after six years of dating. Together, they were blessed with two children: Sydney and Dylan.
Jill was a light in the lives of many people. She loved her family, cherishing her roles as a mother and aunt. Jill loved animals, singing, exercising, watching movies and being in the sun. She worked for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Behavioral Health Care Manager for the Nevada Health Plan. Jill was an exemplary employee and a cherished colleague and friend.
Jill is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Vince and Bertie Seyer of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and paternal grandparents, Bill and Maxine Heuschober of Cape Girardeau.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, children and parents, include: brother, Chad Heuschober and wife Lauren Toole of New York City, New York; sister, Gail Johnson and husband Dave of Springfield, Illinois; sister-in-law, Patricia "Patty" Rodriguez (nee Schuele) and husband Phillip of Columbia, Missouri; brother-in-law, Matthew Schuele of St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Vincent Schuele and long-time girlfriend Crystal Harris of St. Joseph; mother and father-in-law Kathy and Doug Matthias of St. Joseph; as well as two nieces and four nephews.
Services: A service of remembrance will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund for Jill Schuele at https://gofund.me/406a7f47.
The family received friends at the church prior to service time. Arrangements were provided by Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory.
Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
