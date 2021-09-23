Daniel Lee Schroff, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in St. Joseph, as result of an accident.
He was born Aug. 13, 1980, in St. Joseph, son of Carol and Louis Schroff.
He attended Lafayette High School.
Danny owned and operated D&D Handyman Services.
He enjoyed fishing, building motorcycles and tacos. He loved spending time with his children.
He had a great memory and was a great story teller, never met a stranger and loved helping others.
Danny was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by: father, Louis Schroff; step father, Richard "Teach" Sears; sister, Destiny Sears-Orcutt; and brother, Harley Sears.
Survivors include: wife, Ashley Schroff of the home; his mother, Carol Sears of St. Joseph; children: Rosemary, Grace, Carolann and Adalyne; siblings: Jimmy, Scott, Sarah, Stephanieann, Dakota, Desire and Deacon; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mason officiating.
The family will receive friends from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
A Benefit for Danny will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Magoon's Delicatessen.
Memorials are requested to the Danny Schroff Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
