Schremser, Gary 1958-2022 Apache Junction, Ariz.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Gary Don Schremser, 63, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022.
Gary was born to Marie and Robert Schremser in Amarillo, Texas, on July 27, 1958. He spent 30 years as an HVAC technician, enjoyed fly fishing, movie nights with lots of popcorn, and spending time with his grandchilden.
He will be missed by his sister Carol Wheeler, Blythedale, Missouri; children, Derrick Schremser, Maryville, Missouri, Sondra and Ken Cevelin, Phoenix, Arizona, Lauren Schremser, Apache Junction, Shannon Schremser, St. Joseph; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his many friends.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Church of Dudeism. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
