CENTRALIA, Mo. - Frances Kay Schraufek-Forshee, 82, Centralia, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully to join her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
On Nov. 19, 1939, she was born to Herbert and Frances (Chapel) Lang in Kahoka, Missouri.
Frances married John Wendell Schraufek on June 17, 1962. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage. He precedes her in death. She married James Forshee in March of 2014. He survives of the home.
She was a Christian previously attending Word of Life Church then bible study in Severance, Kansas.
Frances enjoyed shopping, decorating her home and working in the yard. She liked to play catch with her grandchildren and spend time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; and brother, Herb Lang.
Survivors include her husband and his children, Scott, Darren, Brenda and Shuana Forshee; daughters, Leslie Schraufek and Wende Gonyea; grandchildren, Allyson Bree, Ryen, Caelyn, Rhegan, Gavin; great-grandchildren, Landon and Cleo; sister, Charlotte; brother-in-law, Ed Schraufek (Gloria); niece, Deanna Schraufek; nephew, Matt Schraufek; great-nieces, Teaghen, Tangey and Gracie.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Blakely Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.