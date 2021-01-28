DENVER, Mo. - W. Michael Schrampf, Jr., 73, of Denver, Missouri, passed away Jan. 24, 2021, at Worth County Convalescent Center in Grant City, Missouri.

Michael was born May 15, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Ione Pat (Reeves) and Walter M. Schrampf Sr.

After graduating from Lindbergh High School, Michael attended Washington University in St. Louis, where he received his bachelor's degree in business administration.

He worked as a salesman for McDonnell Douglas and the American Hospital Association.

Michael served as treasurer for Howard Township, Vice-President of the Denver Community Betterment Association, past President Local 1 - Freedom of Road Riders and past President of the Corvette Club of Kansas City.

Survivors: son, Michael T. (Jennifer) Schrampf; grandson, Tyler Schrampf; brothers, Joe, and Jim Schrampf; nephews, Matt, Jesse, and DJ Schrampf.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Masks are required. A private family graveside service and burial will be in the Miller Cemetery, Denver.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.