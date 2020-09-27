Schowengerdt, Ina E. 1926-2020

Ina E. Schowengerdt, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

She was born July 24, 1926, in Webb City, Oklahoma.

Ina married Louis Wesley Schowengerdt in 1951. He preceded her in death Aug. 10, 1998.

She was a member of Ashland Avenue United Methodist Church.

Ina graduated college in Oklahoma with a bachelor's degree in Arts.

She worked for Hallmark, writing jingles for their gift cards. After marriage, her husband accepted at job in St. Joseph, where he founded Ashland Avenue United Methodist Church.

Ina was touring with the Kansas City Philharmonic and played with the St. Joseph Symphony. She later played with the St. Louis Symphony and the St. Louis Opera.

When her husband was elected Bishop at the church, she retired from her music profession and toured to serve the 400 United Methodist churches of New Mexico and Northwest Texas. After her husband's passing in 1998, she returned to St. Joseph.

Ina enjoyed music, mainly classical, reading, loved the definition of words. She described her music and family as her greater joys in life. She always wanted to learn new things and was loved by everyone. Ina always had such a lovely smile.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; sister; and two brothers.

Survivors include: sons, Allan Louis and Glenn L. Schowengerdt; grandchildren: Zachary, Ruth, Robert and Sarah Schowengerdt; great-grandchildren: Adrean, Alexander and Miles Schowengerdt.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Ashland United Methodist Church or the St. Joseph Community Chorus.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.