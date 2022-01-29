Winifred (Estes) (Jahnke) Schottel, 97, of St. Joseph, passed away on Jan. 25, 2022.
She was born in Rosendale, Missouri, on Dec. 2, 1924, to the late Franklin and Mary Estes.
Winnie married Franklin P. Jahnke in 1943, he passed in 1971, and later married Harvey F. Schottel in 1983, he passed in 1999.
In her lifetime, she was a factory worker at Noma lights, worked for the St. Joseph School District in the kitchen at Hawthorne School and was a secretary at American Fire Extinguisher. She was an avid crocheter and an active member of the Immanual Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Estes, Frank Estes, Jr., Harold Estes, William A. Estes, Warren Estes, Jack Estes, Jesse Rhoades, and Warren Rhoades; sisters, Verlene Davis, Dorothy Randall, Audra Kemery, Alice Proper, Opal Pearce, Sylvia Richardson and Goldie Rhoades.
Survived by son, Franklin P. Jahnke (Carla), daughter, Katherine Chellew (and family); granddaughter, Jennifer Puett (Brandon); grandson, Franklin P. Jahnke III (Shilo); and great-granddaughters, Alexandria Puett and Gemma Jahnke; and sister-in-law, Audrey Jahnke (and family).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at Heaton Bowman Smith on Jan. 31, 2022. The family will receive friends one hour before services. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
