KING CITY, Mo. - Robert "Bob" Schottel, 98, King City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at a St. Joseph nursing home.
Robert is survived his three sons and one daughter, Bill and Alvalou, St. Joseph, Lloyd and Betty, Smithville, Missouri, Jimmie and Nancy, Bashor, Kansas, and Nancy and Doug Maudlin, King City; grandchildren, David and Annette, Martha and Mike Green, Matthew and Stephanie, Brandi, Anne, James and Amanda, Jennifer and Jeff Lehman, and Carl and Valerie Lehman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Whitesville Cemetery, Whitesville, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Whitesville Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
