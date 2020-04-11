Jack S. Schortmann, 65, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

He was born Aug. 15, 1954, in Bayshore, New York.

Jack married Linda Bunting, April 9, 2005; she survives of the home.

He was the owner and operator of a building cleaning business.

Jack was also a veteran, serving in the Army during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed taking long drives and loved fishing. Jack had to have the television on all day long.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Delores (Hebert) Schortmann.

Private Interment: Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.