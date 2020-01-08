Schopfer-Trimpe, Goldia 1926-2019

Goldia Schopfer-Trimpe, born on Dec. 20, 1926, in Nodaway County, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2019.

She was adored by a loving family and caring friends, enjoying decades of living in the St. Joseph area.

Ralph Schopfer, who proceeded her in death in 1994, blessed her life with 48 years of marriage and two children, Debra Townsend-York, Leesburg, Virginaia, and Rick Schopfer, Peculiar, Missouri; four grandchildren added great joy to both their lives: Cara Townsend, Amy Townsend, Justin Schopfer and Jennee Schweigerdt; eight great-grandchildren brought "Grandma Great" endless moments of pride and laughter.

Goldia married Howard Trimpe, in 2000, and they enjoyed years of life-adventures and traveling.

Her cherished sisters, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews, added great dimension to her life and continue to be a blessing to our entire family.

Visitation with family will be hosted 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Westchester Community Clubhouse, 2302 Village Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

An abbreviated graveside service will be held from 3 to 3:30 p.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery, Maple Lawn section, 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph MO 64506.

In lieu of flowers, we welcome your contribution to: The American Heart Association or the American Cancer Association.

Prayer Benches are being designed in honor of both our parents, to be placed in tranquil garden locations at the Ozarks and in North Carolina. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.