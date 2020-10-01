Schopfer, Doris K. 1924-2020

Doris Kathleen (Wampler) Schopfer, age 95, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at Living Community of St. Joseph. She was born on Oct. 11, 1924, to the late Clyde and Rada (Vetter) Wampler. Doris graduated from Savannah High School 1942.

She worked four years at the Dr. Nicholas Sanatorium. On Jan. 4, 1946, she married Curtis Schopfer in Kansas City, Kansas. Curtis and Doris lived on a farm south of Savannah, where they farmed and raised their family.

Doris was a member of the Amazonia Methodist Church and then the Savannah First Presbyterian Church. She was also a member the American Legion Auxiliary, Post #287. She played the piano for her churches and for local nursing homes for many years. She hand quilted over 400 quilts for numerous people.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis, in 1991, daughter, Cherlyn, at age 4 1/2 in 1955, and son, Gaylen, at the age of 54 in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Frances Wampler; two brothers, Garold and Herb Wampler; three sisters, Evelyn Steeby, Maxine Shreve, and Wanda Chambers.

Survivors include: daughter, Donita (Kenny) Lance, of Bowling Green, Missouri; grandchildren, Brandon (Keri) Schopfer, Wes (Jenni) Schopfer and Brittney (Charlie) Tucker all of Savannah, Scott (Brandy) Lance of Jefferson City, Missouri and Jennifer (Brian) Schumacher of Bowling Green; great- grandchildren, Kenzie and Hesston Schopfer, Auston Clements, Wyatt Schopfer, Drevin Boswell, Shane and Memphis Tucker, Kason Lance, Avery, Brynlee and Cambree Schumacher. Doris is also survived by one sister, Debbie Deering of King City, Missouri and two brothers, Ronnie (Mary Lou) Wampler of St. Joseph and Dwight Wampler of Fillmore, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Burial will be in the Savannah Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 287. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.