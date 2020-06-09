ELWOOD, Kan. - Judy (Wright) Schoeneck, 71, of Elwood, Kansas died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home.

Judy was born on November 20, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy Lee and Maxine (Allen) Wright. She lived all of her life in Elwood.

Judy ran the Little Lambs Daycare at the Elwood United Community Church from 1996 until 2011.

She is a member of the Elwood United Community Church in Elwood.

Judy was preceded in death by: her parents, two brothers; Gary and Billy Wright.

Survivors include: her son, Christopher Schoeneck of Elwood; grandchildren, Stacie Schoeneck (Jason) of St. Joseph, Nick Schoeneck (Becky) of St. Joseph; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Joseph, Emily and Alyssa.

Funeral Friday, June 12, 11 a.m. at Elwood United Community Church in Elwood.

Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday evening 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas where friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena.

Memorials: Elwood United Community Church.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.