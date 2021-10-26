Schneider, Eubert G. 1940-2021 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Eubert Gail Schneider, age 81, went to be with his Lord on Oct. 24, 2021.
Eubert was born Sept. 10, 1940, the son of Elmer Henry and Laura Christina (Harr) Schneider.
Eubert married the love of his life, Jeannette (Hughes), on Dec. 30, 1960, in Oregon, Missouri. To this union three children were born.
He was a Mason and served as Past Master of Cosby Masonic Lodge. Eubert was a livestock commissioner for the St. Joseph Stockyards for 60 years. He was an avid hunter and sports fan and especially loved the Kansas City Chiefs. Eubert was a very caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Eubert is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Schneider; grandson, Davey Callaway; and son-in-law, Mickey Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jeannette; three children, Tammie Williams, Kim (Tad) Ulmer, Janelle (Steve) Pierson; two brothers, Wilfred (Donna) and Eldon Schneider; 12 grandchildren, Shawn, Sheena, Chelsey, Marcus, Tristan, Joey, Shelby, Tyler, Joshua, Caleb, Jason, and Brandon; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Oak Christian Church with burial following at Oak Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Memorial Contributions: Oak Christian Church.
Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.