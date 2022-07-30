KING CITY, Mo. - Elden Schneider, 82, of King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022.
He was born on a farm just outside of Cosby, Missouri, to Elmer and Laura (Harr) Schneider on Aug. 25, 1939. Elden graduated from Savannah, Missouri, High School in 1957.
Elden married his beloved, Ruth Ann Rose, on Nov. 22, 1959, at the First Christian Church in Savannah. They were married just shy of 50 years, and together they had two children: Keven and Heather.
Elden served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in August of 1964.
Elden grew up on his family's farm and continued to farm there until the late 1990s. He worked for Armour and Company for 27 years. Following this, he worked construction as a member of Laborers Local 579 until his retirement. While working construction, Elden hauled livestock for farmers whenever he could, a job he loved because of all the time spent visiting with his customers. He loved visiting with farmers so much that he continued to haul livestock after retirement.
Elden never knew a stranger, and he made friends wherever he went. He loved farming, camping, driving his pickup, and hard work. He also loved telling stories, making people laugh, and his family. Most of all, Elden loved his wife, Ruthie.
Elden was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth Ann; brother, Wayne Schneider; and brother, Eubert Schneider.
He is survived by his brother, Wilfred (Donna) Schneider; sister-in-law, Jeanette Schneider; son, Keven Schneider; daughter, Heather Nelson; five grandchildren, Dakota Johnson, Cheyenne (Johnnie) McGraw, Rhiannen, Riley, and Jacob Schneider; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Eric, Charlee, Mason, Kenzleigh, Jaxson, and Dominic; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Savannah First Christian Church. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
In place of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in honor of Elden's late wife Ruthie. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.