Leo H. Schmitz Jr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 94.
Leo was born in St. Joseph on Feb. 23, 1928, to Leo and Emma (Kline) Schmitz. He was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart defect which severely limited his physical abilities until he had open heart surgery in 1981 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1946, St. Joseph Junior College in 1948, and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Leo married Mary Ann Wertin of Easton, Missouri, on Dec. 27, 1972, at Immaculate Conception Church in St. Joseph. Leo and his wife lived their entire married life on a small farm near Helena, Missouri, where they were members of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. They had two children: Mary Elizabeth Porter and Anne Marie Schmitz. Leo has three grandchildren who have been the highlight of his life over the past five years.
Leo was a well-known math teacher for 48 years having taught at St. Joseph Junior College, Missouri Western State College, Mid-Buchanan, Everett School, Bliss Junior High School and Central High School. Leo was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 571. Leo enjoyed many hobbies of playing the piano, taking home movies, astronomy, amateur radio, spending time at Big Lake with his family and listening to big band and country western music.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Anne Marie; and sisters, Virginia Thedinga, Josephine Worth and Mary Przybylski.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann; his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Porter (Jeff); three grandchildren, JoAnna Marie, Hunter Michael and Kalin Leo; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with a visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Seven Dolors Church in Easton. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anne Marie Schmitz Memorial Scholarship Fund at Missouri Western State College or Seven Dolors Catholic Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
