STANBERRY, Mo. -Harold E. Schmitz, 85, Stanberry, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at a Stanberry nursing home.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1935 in Maryville, Missouri, the son of Roy and Emma (Kohmetscher) Schmitz.
Harold attended the Swinford Country School and then attended school in the Jefferson school district.
He served in the United States Army Engineers from 1957 to 1960, stationed in Germany and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
He was a member of the Raymond Sager American Legion Post #260. He worked as a lifelong farmer. He loved his livestock and especially enjoyed raising cattle, in later years. He was a member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church of Stanberry and the Knights of Columbus Stanberry Council 4388.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Roy Joseph; brother-in-law, Richard Runde; nephew, Steve Luke and an honorary great granddaughter, Kayli Luke.
Harold is survived by his sister, Betty Runde, Ravenwood, Missouri; brothers, Larry (Martha) Schmitz, Conception Junction, Missouri and Ronald (Marilyn) Schmitz, St. Joseph; niece and caregiver, Becky (Jim) Luke, Stanberry; honorary grandchildren and great- grandchildren: Curtis (Shelbi) Luke, Jayce and Aiden, Ryan (Kendle) Luke, Kacey and Riley, Darren (Paige) Luke and Raye, Kirby (Rachael) Luke, Emily and Ethan all of Stanberry; Jaime Luke, Manhattan, Kansas; many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Burial with Military Rites will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church, with Parish Rosary beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Memorials may be made to the St. Peter's Catholic Church and/or Pineview Manor, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
