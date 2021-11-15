SAVANNAH, Mo. -Tatum "Tate" Schmidt, 44, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
She was born Sept. 1, 1977, in St. Joseph, to John and Linda (Newman) Schmidt.
Tate graduated from Savannah High School in 1996.
She was a true believer in Jesus Christ.
Tate has been a CNA since she was 18 years old and finally got her dream job as a traveling CNA in 2021. Tate enjoyed getting her hair, nails and pedicures done and giving her grandbabies, who by the way called her "Stinky", kisses with her red lipstick. She was a talker, and loved talking to others and had a love for life.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Lester and Margaret Ashlock, Robert Newman, John and Kathryn Schmidt and cousins, Jason Schmidt and Leslie Winters.
Survivors include: children, Madison (Zach), Jacob and Mason Schmidt; grandchildren: Hayven, Ellasyn and one the way; parents; sister, Tracy Salmons (Randy); niece, Jadyn Sharp; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Bennett Lane Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Everystep Greater Regional Hospice House, 1111 Country Club Dr. Creston, IA 50801.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
