Schmidt, Shirley F. 1936-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Shirley Frances (Joyner) Schmidt, 85, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville, with her family by her side.
Shirley was born near Ravenwood, Missouri, on Aug. 30, 1936, to Ben C. Joyner and Dora E. (Frampton) Joyner.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; grandparents; an infant brother; and an infant sister, Urchel Jean; as well as her brother, Harold (Jean); her two sisters, Dottie (Dayle) Shipps and Lettie (Don) Schultz.
She graduated from Ravenwood High School, now Northeast Nodaway High School, in 1954.
On Nov. 3, 1956, she was united in marriage to Junior R. (JR) Schmidt, at the Ravenwood Methodist Church.
To this union, three children were born: a daughter, Debra (Rick) Bennett, and sons, Steven (Rhonda), and David (Dana).
She is also survived by: seven grandchildren: Jayla (Brian) McGary, Bryce Schmidt, Shila (Jeff) Sybert, Justin (Kylee) Bennett, Tyler (Courtney) Schmidt, Keaton (Katy) Schmidt and Bailey (Bryson) Fergison; nine great-grandchildren: Sway, Palmer and Evia Bennett, Cade and Corbin Sybert, Kollin and Addysin McGary, and Eleanor and Patrick Schmidt; and by nieces and nephews.
Shirley and JR were farmers, retiring in 2006. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Maryville, Farm Bureau Women's Committee, Rockford Club and the Spare Moments Club. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, knitting and sewing.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
