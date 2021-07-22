MARYVILLE, Mo. -Ronald R. Schmidt, 75, of Maryville, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Ronald was born on Jan. 4, 1946, in Maryville, to Robert L. and Lucille (Davis) Schmidt.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Maryville and a 1964 graduate of Maryville High School.
He received his Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education in 1968, from Northwest Missouri State University, Masters in Secondary School Administration in 1971, from Northwest Missouri State University and in 1982, he received his Master's in Business Administration from Northwest Missouri State University.
He had taught school at Blue Springs in Dubuque, Iowa, Des Moines, Iowa and the Savannah Missouri School Districts, for 24 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cheryl Schmidt.
Survivors include his brother, Tony Schimdt of Maryville, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Prairie Home Cemetery in Graham, Missouri, under the care of Price Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the funeral home.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.