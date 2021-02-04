Schmidt, Junior R. 1931-2021

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Junior Ronald "JR" Schmidt, 89, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

JR was born near Graham, Missouri, on Aug. 14, 1931. His parents were Charles Pleas and Letha Deon (Martin) Schmidt.

JR was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Verlene Houston.

He graduated from Maryville High School and had attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College for two years.

JR proudly served his country in the United States Army; serving during the Korean War. He started farming soon after the war.

On Nov. 3, 1956, at the United Methodist Church in Ravenwood, Missouri, JR was united in marriage to Shirley Frances Joyner. They recently celebrated 64 years of marriage.

His memberships include the First Christian Church, Maryville. Post 100 of the American Legion, Eagles Lodge, Missouri Farm Bureau, and the American Angus Association. He was a Polk Township Trustee.

In 1988, he and his family were awarded the Nodaway County Outstanding Farm Family; and in 2018 he was inducted into the Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

JR served on the board of the Missouri Livestock Association, and the United Producers, Columbus, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, of the home; three children, Debra (Rick) Bennett, Steve (Rhonda) Schmidt, and Dave (Dana) Schmidt, all of Maryville; his sister, Betty Keever, Blue Springs, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Jayla (Brian) McGary, Bryce Schmidt, Shila (Jeff) Sybert, Justin (Kylee) Bennett, Tyler (Courtney) Schmidt, Keaton Schmidt, and Bailey (Bryson) Fergison; nine great-grandchildren, Sway Bennett, Cade Sybert, Palmer Bennett, Corbin Sybert, Evia Bennett, Kollin and Addysin McGary, and Eleanor and Patrick Schmidt.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery.

The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.