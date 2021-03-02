Matthew James Schlorff, 45, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.

He was born June 28, 1975, in Champaign, Illinois, to James E. and Denise (Craig) Schlorff.

Matthew met the love of his life in 2014. They had nothing and built everything they had together. Matthew and Ariel gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in 2016. Matthew gave his family his undivided attention and love until his last breath. He loved, unconditionally.

Matthew was a natural artist. Starting first with small crafts and eventually to beautiful landscape paintings. He was an admirer of guns and would regularly go shooting at local gun ranges.

Despite his illness, he never gave up. He lived and loved hard every day.

He was notorious for his hard face but soft heart. He was selfless and giving to those in need, without hesitation.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Schlorff.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Roselynne "Bug"; son, Kyle, (Tatum); mother, Denise Arango; and brother, Justin Schlorff.

Private Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

