Norman "Ronnie" R. Schleicher, 77, of St. Joseph, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph due to complications from Covid-19. Ronnie was born Dec. 9, 1942, to the late Norman and Clarice (White) Schleicher in St. Joseph. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1960, and later attended St. Joseph Junior College and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in Mathematics.

Ronnie worked for Pearl Brewing Company, was a Substitute Teacher for the St. Joseph School District, and Hillyard Industries, from which he retired.

On May 5, 2001, he married Connie Bradley at Marvin McMurry United Methodist Church in St. Joseph. As a young man, he always earned good grades and was active in Boy Scouts, earning several merit badges. Ronnie was a lifetime member of the YMCA, a member of Gymnastic Club, Tennessee Squire Association and the former Marvin McMurry United Methodist Church. Ronnie enjoyed playing sports, he played basketball his freshman and sophomore years of high school, he was the "A Flight" tournament champion of the 1983 YMCA City Doubles Handball Tournament, and took second place in the 1988 YMCA City Doubles Handball Tournament. He also enjoyed playing cards, jogging, weightlifting, watching movies, attending music concerts in the park, downtown and by the river front. He loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and former St. Louis Rams on TV, socializing with his friends and staff at area restaurants in town and decorating his home and yard for every holiday. He was a very intelligent and sensitive man with a whitty sense of humor, he never met a stranger and loved all animals.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Clarice Schleicher. He loved adored his mother, caring for her during her later years. He is also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Don Bigelow; his beloved dogs, Fellow, Shadow, Rebel, Josh, Luke, Lady, Princess; his beloved cats, Kitty, Tiger, Chantilly, Sadie, Blackie, Mattie and Mouse Trap and his Guinea Pig, Puff.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Connie, of the home; nephews and nieces, Wayne and Regina Bigelow, Stanley and Rita Susan Bigelow, Dawn Bigelow; great-nephews and nieces, Nathan and Dominique Bigelow, Christina and Scott Johnson, Anthony and Nicholas Wolf and Brian and Jackie Bigelow; and several great-great- nephews and nieces. He is also survived by beloved dogs, Brandi, Mandi, and Marco; beloved cats, Black and Eddie.

Services for Ronnie will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 202, at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Loren Olson, officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are to be directed to Friends of the Animal Shelter in Ronnie's name. Even though Ronnie was living with underlying conditions that did not cause his death, he was a victim of Covid-19. Please wear a mask and keep safe in his memory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.