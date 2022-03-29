Dwight H. Schindler
MEXICO, Mo. - Dwight Harold Schindler, 79, of Mexico, Missouri, passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, at Centennial Baptist Church in Mexico. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico.
Visitation is Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
